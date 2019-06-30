ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Still Searching for the Perfect Performance: Starc

Australia’s batting was given a rude shock at Lord’s by the New Zealand bowlers before Mitchell Starc and the rest of the bowlers stepped up to save the day on Saturday, and Starc fired a warning to all the sides as he believes that they are yet to find perfection at the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Starc’s record-breaking third career World Cup five-wicket haul was enough to break the backbone of the Kiwi batting lineup as they crumbled and Australia secured victory by 86 runs.
Australia might come across as an intimidating team, but Starc believes that there is a lot of work to do before they can achieve a faultless game.
Just once have Australia tasted defeat this tournament when losing out to India at the Oval, so it’s ominous when Starc says the best is yet to come.
“We've always spoken about peaking towards the back end of the tournament, and we're still searching for that perfect performance,” he said.
“We're not quite there yet. We're showing glimpses of what we are capable of with the ball and with the bat and in the field, but we have still got room to improve, and that's exciting for this group.
“We've got to play our best game in the semi now and hopefully better that in the final, and that's what tournament play is all about.
“If we keep continuing to improve every game, whether we play New Zealand or India or anyone, we're going to have to plan really well and then execute on the day.
“It’s a great result beating New Zealand, but one win is not going to win you the World Cup.”
Only five players now have more wickets than Starc’s 46 at World Cups, but none come close to his average of 12.97.
Starc, who was the player of the tournament in 2015, would rather lift the trophy again instead of picking up personal records.
But with performances such as his 5/26 against the Black Caps, the best bowling figures of the tournament so far, the 29-year-old will not be a passenger in his bid to repeat the feat.
But he was far from a lone wolf in pulling off the victory, with half-centuries from Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja – after a rare failure from the openers – helping Australia to 243/9, batting first on a wicket that wasn’t easy to negotiate.
“Records don’t mean much if we don't win the World Cup,” added Starc. “I’m just stoked to be playing a part in this group and continue to contribute.
“A big part of our victories is our calmness and I think that's probably led by Finchie (Aaron Finch). He's been fantastic as a captain.
“I think there's a real sense of calmness around the whole group, not just from the bowlers but from Finchie to all the fielders.
“Even when things are not quite happening for us, it's still very calm. We still know pixwhat we want to do. It goes back to the execution.
“It's that clearness as a whole group out on the field is what's probably instilling that confidence in the bowler to execute what they want to do.”
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Still Searching for the Perfect Performance: Starc
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings