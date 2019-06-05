starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Must Adapt Quickly Against Pace: Langer

AFP |June 5, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Langer described veteran opener Chris Gayle, who scored 50 in the West Indies' seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, as a "brilliant player".

"They got a number of dangerous players," he said. "With him on the team they seemed to grow a leg. They take confidence from him. Again, hopefully don't take too much confidence on Thursday."

Australia were on the end of a thumping last year when England posted a world record one-day international score of 481 for six at Trent Bridge and Langer described the experience as "brutal".

"Had some really good times here at Trent Bridge and last year was a down," he said.

Langer welcomed David Warner's innings of 89 not out in Australia's win against Afghanistan, his first official international match since completing a one-year ban for ball tampering.

"You can see the look in his eyes," he said. "A lot of people are talking. Looks determined. For him to battle through 90 or 80, whatever it was, and to still be there at the end and get the job done for the team, that's a great sign for us."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
