starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia's Confidence Like an 'Extra Player', Says du Plessis

AFP |July 7, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia's Confidence Like an 'Extra Player', Says du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Australia's World Cup confidence is akin to an "extra player" even though he did more than most to ensure the holders entered the semi-finals on the back of a defeat.

Du Plessis hit 100 in a total of 325-6 that proved just enough to give the Proteas a 10-run win over Australia at Old Trafford in the last match of group stage.

Saturday's success came after South Africa's own hopes of a last-four place had long since disappeared.

But the result meant Australia could not finish first in the 10-team table and so deprived them of a seemingly 'easier' semi-final against fourth-placed New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Aaron Finch's team will now face a revitalised England at Edgbaston on Thursday instead.

Australia, however, have won the World Cup a record five times and du Plessis said that history of success made them strong contenders to go all the way to the final at Lord's on July 14.

"I think Australia and India have proven it time and time again," said du Plessis after producing South Africa's first and only century of this World Cup.

"They are teams that win big games. It's hard to look past Australia and the success they've had in winning World Cups, as much as we would like to say we want to compete with that.

"The confidence that an Australian team comes into a World Cup with is just like an extra player on your team."

Du Plessis, asked to name the winner of this World Cup, replied: "They (Australia) would probably prefer playing against New Zealand, but I would say one of Australia or India."

Faf du Plessisicc world cup 2019SA vs Aussouth africa vs australiaworld cup semi-final

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more