Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia's 'Dominant' Win Leaves Twitter Impressed

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 1:44 AM IST
Australia continued their good run in ICC World Cup 2019 beating their neighbours New Zealand by 86 runs in the game at Lord’s, London on Saturday (June 29). After the Australian batsmen put up a fighting total, Mitchell Starc led the way once again finishing with a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, New Zealand had Australia on the mat at 46 for 3 with Lockie Ferguson getting the big wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith by hurrying them with pace.

Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) then ensured Australia got to a fighting total before Trent Boult stole the limelight with a hat-trick in the final over of the innings.

In the chase, it was Jason Behrendorff again who took out the two Kiwi openers and set the tone for his side before Mitchell Starc took down Kane Williamson as usual and the Kiwis never really recovered from the early blows.

Alex Careyicc world cup 2019Mitchell Starcnew zealand vs australiaTrent BoultUsman Khawaja

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
