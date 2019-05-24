ICC World Cup 2019 | Avishka Fernando Stretchered Off in Warm-up Against South Africa

Loading...
The Sri Lankan slipped awkwardly and twisted his ankle while fielding.
Fernando was fielding in the covers when he put in a slide to field the ball from a shot from Faf du Plessis and landed awkwardly on his ankle.
The 21-year-old looked to be in some pain, and was taken off the field immediately.
Fernando had looked in great form heading into this warm-up match, making 74 in an ODI against Scotland, so if this injury does mean he has to miss any of the upcoming World Cup, that will be a significant blow for the Sri Lankans.
Towards the end of the South African innings, things went from bad to worse for the Lankans as Isuru Udana walked off the field after being hit while attempting a difficult return catch.
It happened when Chris Morris hit a ball hard and the bowler tried to take a catch off his own bowling and ended up hurting his fingers in the process.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 7:48 PM IST