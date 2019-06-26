starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Barty Celebrates With Australian Players After Their Win Over England

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Barty Celebrates With Australian Players After Their Win Over England

Tennis world No.1 and reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is gearing up for her Wimbledon tilt but that didn't stop her from coming to Lord's for Australia's blockbuster clash against England which they won by 64 runs and cemented a spot in the semifinals.

After Aaron Finch scored a solid century, Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc dismantled England's strong batting lineup to propel Australia to an easy win over their arch-rivals.

Barty took to Twitter to thank Australian coach Justin Langer and skipper Finch for inviting her.

Barty was then also invited to the players' change room after the match, where she clicked pictures with quite a few Australian players.

Barty won her first major Grand Slam title this year as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final. Just two seasons back though she was a part of the Women’s Big Bash League representing Brisbane Heat.

Ashleigh BartyaustraliaEngland vs Australiaicc world cup 2019Wimbledon 2019world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more