West Indies skipper Jason Holder rued his side's poor batting as they went down by eight wickets against England on Friday.
Put into bat, West Indies were shot down for just 212 in 44.4 overs.
"We didn't have enough runs and lost wickets at crucial moments. The batsmen need to step up and take ownership of the situation. There were a few careless shots and if we had put some partnerships, we could have batted deeper," said Holder in the post-match presentation.
"It has happened twice in a row and we need to dig deeper, we misread the wicket in terms of pace but its always difficult to defend 213. You have to always look for wickets. We have a few niggles in our dressing room and that is something we need to sort. We need to tighten ourselves in all three departments." he added.
England skipper Eoin Morgan meanwhile was delighted with his team's performance and also laid to rest concerns regarding his injury, saying they were just back spasms.
"I have had a lot of those and it should be ok in next 24-48 hours. Though we don't want any injuries in our squad but inevitably there will be some. We had a really good game and everyone played well.
"Bowlers stuck to the plans, Joe (Root) had a good day out. He is an important player in our team and is like a glue. Archer is a pleasure for any captain. He isn't flustered by any situation. Now, we can't afford to take Afghanistan lightly as we have struggled against them in the past."
Root, who scored a fantastic ton and picked two important wickets of Hetmyer and Holder was named man-of-the-match.
"It was an important toss and we took advantage of it. You pride yourself on converting starts into hundreds and I'm happy. There is no big difference in opening and playing at 3, I just played according to the situation. We prepared for the short-ball by practicing indoors. It was nice to see the hard work paying off."
ICC World Cup 2019 | Batsmen Need to Take Ownership and Form Partnerships: Holder
Cricketnext Staff | June 14, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
