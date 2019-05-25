ICC World Cup 2019 | Batsmen Struggle as Kiwis Register Easy Victory Over India in Warm-up

Loading...
Set a target of just 180 to chase, New Zealand showed just why they will be one of the contenders in the tournament as they went about their chase in clinical fashion.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up the early wicket to remove Colin Munro for 4. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson took their time before the former decided to go for his shots, however he was soon back in the pavilion courtesy of a brilliant catch by KL Rahul off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.
However, with the sun shining bright and the pitch being an absolute belter to bat on, Indian bowlers couldn’t do much to break Williamson and Ross Taylor’s partnership as the two put together 114 runs for the third wicket to take away the game from India.
Williamson scored 67 off 87 with six boundaries and one six before Chahal removed him. Other than Bumrah, Chahal was the standout performer with the ball as he ended with figures of 1/37. Kuldeep was slightly expensive but looked to have got back some of his rhythm.
It looked like Taylor would remain unbeaten but he hit one straight to Kohli at covers off Jadeja with just 1 run required to win.
Tom Blundell had to come out complete the formalities along with Henry Nicholls as Kiwis reached the target with 12.5 overs to spare.
Earlier, the Indian batsmen struggled to adapt as Kohli decided to bat first in tough conditions. The pitch looked a bit under-prepared and overhead conditions soon became cloudy which aided the pace bowlers.
Openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Rohit Sharma (2) were both dismissed by Trent Boult with beauties. Rohit was struck in front by the ball swinging in while Dhawan got a tickle through to the keeper. The much spoken about No. 4 slot saw KL Rahul walk in to join skipper Kohli. With the score reading 10/2 in the fourth over and the world waiting to see Rahul work his magic, the batsman ended up playing onto the stumps from Boult in the sixth over.
Kohli too flattered to deceive with a 24-ball 18 before Colin de Grandhomme managed to sneak one through the gap between the bat and the pad to give the Indian scorecard a sorry figure of 39/4 in the 11th over.
Hardik Pandya (30) did try to score some runs after he was promoted to number five. He went for his shots and just as he was starting to look good, pacer James Neesham got him to nick one through to the keeper.
M.S. Dhoni also failed to rise to the challenge as his 42-ball 17 ended with Tim Southee getting the former India skipper. Dinesh Karthik got an opportunity but he didn’t last long either as Neesham removed him for 4.
In the end, Jadeja used the long handle to good effect to ensure that India at least reached a respectable total. He shared a 62-run stand for the ninth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav (19). He was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson thanks to an exceptional catch by Martin Guptill before the final wicket fell in the very next over.
India did well to reach 179, after being reduced to 91/7. Boult was the pick of the bowlers but he was well supported by James Neesham (3/26). Southee, de Grandhomme and Ferguson managed to pick a wicket each as well.
Jadeja’s 54 off 50 might encourage the team to go for him in case Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar fail to recover for the first game.
First Published: May 25, 2019, 9:20 PM IST