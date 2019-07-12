starts in
fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Bayliss to Step Down Even if England Win World Cup & Ashes

AFP |July 12, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Bayliss to Step Down Even if England Win World Cup & Ashes

London: England head coach Trevor Bayliss has no intention of staying in the job, even if his side go on to win the World Cup and the Ashes.

Australian Bayliss, 56, is set to step down at the end of his current deal in September.

"I have always been a believer that four or five years is long enough, whether you are doing well or not," Bayliss told BBC radio.

"It is time for a new voice for the boys, to hopefully take them to another level."

Bayliss, though, knows his side still have work to do if they are to follow up their impressive eight-wicket victory over Australia with a win against New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

"Four years ago after the last World Cup, which was not good for England, we set out and had planning to hopefully win the 2019 edition, and it feels great that now we have a chance to fulfil those dreams," he added.

"We had a chat in the changing room (at Edgbaston) afterwards and realised we have not won anything yet. There is going to be a lot of noise around 'you guys are the favourites' -- we can't listen to any of that.

"We have just got to concentrate on the way we have gone about our cricket over the past four years and what has got us to this point and go through our process."

After Australia were all out for 223 in 49 overs, England opener Jason Roy struck a superb 85 from 65 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, as he put on yet another big stand with Jonny Bairstow to break the back of the run chase.

Roy was fined for showing dissent at the umpire's decision after he was wrongly given out caught behind.

Bayliss, though, feels the 28-year-old can soon put the incident behind him.

"I think it shows the passion Jason has got for the game, and it is such a big game as well, when he was on the verge of scoring a hundred," he said.

"He will learn from that and go on to bigger and better things, I am sure."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more