starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | BCCI Files Written Complaint After Anti-India Banners Fly During India-Sri Lanka Clash

PTI |July 7, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | BCCI Files Written Complaint After Anti-India Banners Fly During India-Sri Lanka Clash

In yet another incident that has political overtone, unnamed aircrafts flew over the Headingley stadium with anti-India banners during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.

The unsavoury incident has prompted the BCCI to file a written complaint with the ICC, raising concerns about the security of their players.

Minutes after the match began, an aircraft carrying the banner "Justice for Kashmir" flew above the ground.

After half an hour, a similar looking aircraft flew over the stadium with a different banner - "India Stop Genocide, Free Kashmir".

Midway into India's run chase, a third aircraft was also seen with a banner - "Help End Mob Lynching".

"This is completely unacceptable. We have written to the ICC, raising our concern about what happened in Headingley today. If this kind of incident is repeated in the semi-finals, it will be really unfortunate. Safety and security of our players is paramount, a senior BCCI official, who is privy to the development said.

d4bfdfb0-2644-44f3-a6f2-569d8bf72681

This is second such incident inside 10 days as Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had clashed at the same venue on June 29 after "Justice for Balochistan" banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport.

A few fans were evicted for engaging in brawl inside the stadium premises.

The ICC has zero tolerance for political or racist slogans and expressed their disappointment at another security breach.

"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," the ICC said in a statement.

Yorkshire, in the north of England, is known for having a sizable Pakistan population with Bradford being their ghetto.

"Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again," the ICC statement added.

It has also been learnt that the air space above Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will be turned into "No-Fly Zone" during the two semifinals on July 9 and July 11 respectively.

The ICC has been given assurance by the Manchester and Yorkshire police authorities in this respect.

ICC's outgoing Chief Executive Dave Richardson accepted during a recent interaction that even if they have foolproof security, it can never really be enough.

Saturday's incident is an indication that local authorities did not do enough as the airspace is their domain.

The incident however leaves ICC on the edge since a more dangerous security breach is feared.

bannersbcciicc world cup 2019Kashmir

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more