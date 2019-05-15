ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu & Axar Possible Replacements if Jadhav Fails to Recover From Injury

Loading...
“The BCCI national selectors have been kept apprised of Jadhav’s recovery process on a day-to-day basis. They are keeping a very close eye on his fitness in conjunction with physio Farhart. It’s too early to say whether Jadhav will be fit enough to take part in the tournament but call on that will be taken next week, probably as late as the departure date of the Indian team which is May 22,” a BCCI source informed CricketNext on Wednesday.
The selectors had met to pick the India ‘A’ squads for Sri Lanka and West Indies series on Tuesday and they were once again informed about Jadhav’s fitness status. They refrained from taking a call on the replacement, since officially India can name a replacement till May 23 according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules.
It is believed that the selectors have a couple of options in mind when it comes to thinking about Jadhav’s replacement. “The selectors had nominated five standbys to cover all bases. Since Jadhav is a specialist batsman, the selectors are looking at replacing him with either Ambati Rayudu or Axar Patel, who like Jadhav can chip in with a few overs as well.
“The other three standbys are Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini. By naming Pant in India ‘A’ team’s ODI games against West Indies ‘A’ on Tuesday, the selectors have given a clear indication that for now they want the Delhi wicketkeeper to focus on Indian senior team’s West Indies tour which will follow immediately after the World Cup,” the source added.
Jadhav, who was playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL-12, injured his left shoulder while attempting to stop a boundary in a game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on May 5. He was subsequently sent for a scan and a x-ray which did not reveal any fracture.
Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri also told CricketNext in an exclusive interview that he was not worried about Jadhav’s fitness.
“It doesn't worry me at all. In-fact I am totally blanked out from that. When the flight takes off on the 22nd, we will see who are the 15 on that. Yeah? And just take it from there,” Shastri had told CricketNext.
Jadhav is no stranger to injuries. In fact, the Maharashtra batsman had suffered a grade 2 hamstring team in the opening game of IPL-11 in 2018 which forced him to miss the entire last season as well as the subsequent ODI series in Ireland and England.
He had a very modest time in IPL-12, scoring only 162 runs in 14 games this season with a strike-rate of only 95.85.
First Published: May 15, 2019, 1:10 PM IST