starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Best Captain I Have Ever Played Under: Rashid Praises Morgan

PTI |July 13, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid said his skipper Eoin Morgan never lost faith in his abilities despite a modest performance in the league phase of the World Cup.

Before the semi-final, Rashid had taken just eight wickets for 54 run in the 50-over showpiece. However, Morgan never stopped believing in him and the spinner repaid the faith with a crucial three-wicket haul against Australia that helped England make the final.

"He always has the faith in me from day one till now," Rashid was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"There are going to be games where you don't go well, that's part and parcel of cricket but he always has the confidence that I can do a job. He's 100 per cent the best captain I've ever played under. He knows my game now inside out," he added.

Rashid has become one of England's mainstays in the last four years that saw the team climb to the top of the One-day International rankings and to a place in the final of the mega-event first time after 27 years.

"I've been with him for four years, through good times and not so good times. He knows my strengths and what I'm capable of.

"We have that trust as well. If he senses something, we'll go by it. We're easy-going like that and I 100 per cent trust him in all the decisions he makes," said Rashid.

The 31-year-old, who has been struggling a bit with a shoulder injury throughout England's run-up to the World Cup final, admitted that it has prevented him from consistently bowling googlies.

"I've had a bit of a shoulder problem, so I've not bowled the googlies as much. I know that it's a big weapon for me. My shoulder has little bit of problem and I knew I still had to bowl it, even if there was a bit of a pain," he said.

"Before the shoulder I was confident bowling everything. Once you have a niggle it becomes a bit harder with the rotation - the arm gets a bit lower and you don't find that snap."

Going into the final against New Zealand here on Sunday, Rashid said he is looking to keep up the good work.

"It was nice to contribute and get a few wickets (against Australia in the semifinal), I reckon there's been a few times I've bowled better but not got the rewards. That happens in cricket, sometimes you bowl well and don't get wickets.

"I want to keep striving, keep looking to work hard and keeping looking to deliver my skills and be confident in that," said Rashid.

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
