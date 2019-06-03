starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes Special Lord's Return for Final

Reuters |June 3, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds a special affection for Lord's and hopes his team can return to the home of cricket for the World Cup final on July 14.

The 29-year-old's name was etched on the Lord's honours board in 2014 after his spell of 6-82 along with a half-century with the bat engineered a memorable test victory for India over England.

"I've been here two or three times but I always like coming back to play in England," Kumar said.

"It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord's for the final of the World Cup.

"I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team."

India overwhelmed Bangladesh in their final warm-up match.

Lokesh Rahul and Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed centuries as India posted a mammoth total of 359, sending out a warning to their rivals ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa on Wednesday.

"We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding," added Kumar, who conceded only 19 runs in his five overs.

"Chasing 350 down is a very big task. There’s always extra belief when you go to bowl. You have the liberty to try few things."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
