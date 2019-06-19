starts in
Match 25:SA VS NZ

live
SA SA
NZ NZ

Birmingham

19 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Blame Game Begins in Afghanistan Camp After Dismal Showing

PTI |June 19, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
A dejected Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday hinted that chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai had a role in the shock removal of Asghar Afghan from captaincy days before the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Lying at the bottom of the table after losing all of their five matches so far, the blame game has started with Ahmadzai holding the Simmons-led coaching set-up responsible for Afghanistan's below-par show in the ongoing World Cup.

"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons tweeted.

Simmons was reacting to a tweet by an Afghanistan journalist where he wrote that Ahmadzai believes the poor show of the national team was because of lack of preparation on the part of the coaching staff.

In a surprising move, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Gulbadin Naib as the limited-overs captain, replacing experienced Asghar Afghan.

But the decision didn't go down well with the team members with senior players like Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan openly questioning the move.

Afghanistan has so far suffered defeats against Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan is set to play India in their next game on Saturday.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
