Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar Goes on a 'Fast-Bowling Coffee Date'

Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to have a very busy summer during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales.
India began their campaign with a six-wicket win against the struggling South Africans and will play Australia in their second game at the Oval in London on Sunday (June 9).
Ahead of the South Africa contest, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar spent some of their free time grabbing some coffee in Southampton and hopefully plotting their share of dismissals for the summer.
The two bowlers then proceeded to take four of the nine South African wickets, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four and Kuldeep Yadav taking another.
The Indian team also courted controversy as the veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni was asked to change his wicketkeeping gloves to keep with ICC regulations after the match against South Africa.
The Indian team couldn't practice on Friday as rain washed out their session, leaving the Virat Kohli-led side with only one day to train ahead of Sunday's big-ticket showdown with Australia.
The players however used that time to visit the Indian High Commissioner's residence in London on Friday. The Indian team, along with the support staff, were at the Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam’s house.
