starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Captain Morgan Behind England's Renaissance

Reuters |July 12, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Captain Morgan Behind England's Renaissance

England's run to their first World Cup final in 27 years owes much to the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the quietly-spoken Irishman who could achieve on Sunday what no England skipper has ever managed.

England completed a stunning victory over Australia on Thursday to set up a decider against 2015 runners-up New Zealand at Lord's.

A first World Cup triumph for England, just four years after one of their worst displays in the competition, would be one of the most remarkable turnarounds in English sport.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has no doubt about Morgan's role in transforming the team from a laughing stock into one that could deliver such a complete performance in the eight-wicket thrashing of Australia.

"The reason why England’s one-day cricket has been revolutionised is down to Morgan," the Yorkshireman said.

Chris Woakes, whose fine spell of three wickets for 20 runs, helped bowl out Australia for 223, agrees that the 32-year-old's leadership has been central to the way England have coped with the pressure and expectation of being a host nation.

"Eoin is cool as ice with everything he does," Woakes said.

"He is great to have as a captain -- he just keeps everything simple and doesn’t change his emotions too much, which in the heat of the battle, (helps) to keep your mind clear," he added.

"He has led from the front in terms of the way the batsmen have played. They take the attack to the bowlers, they never sit off. He has decided that was the way this team should play. Everyone speaks about Morgs in the same fashion. He is a great bloke off the field and the same on it."

In the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England did not reach the knockouts, winning only two of their six group games and losing to Bangladesh.

Morgan consulted with leadership experts at the beginning of the four-year cycle, including England's own team psychologist David Young.

Along with the England management he took a year to gather ideas and concentrate his thoughts into a plan for the team, with clear demands for the players and an approach to the game based on attacking cricket.

Then England team director Andrew Strauss backed Morgan and his plan and could not hide his delight as he watched the win over Australia.

"I've found myself getting quite emotional watching it because all we wanted four years ago was for England to go out and play in a different style, a different brand of cricket," he told Sky Sports.

"We didn't know where it was going to lead us but we thought it was England's best chance of winning a World Cup and they've proved us right so far."

It was noticeable that in the immediate aftermath of the win over Australia at Edgbaston, Morgan, who had struck the winning runs and ended unbeaten on 45, was quick to acknowledge the role that his backroom staff had played.

"Yes, it's been a process for the last four years. In 2015 we were way off the mark, we struggled against the top teams, and the teams that sat below that, so there was quite a drastic change in the way we played and the way we looked at playing our 50-over cricket.

"That has worked out extremely well for us and given the support that we've had throughout, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), the backroom staff, as players we have taken that as far as we can so far."

Now comes the biggest test, against a New Zealand team that were so impressive in their semi-final win over India.

The key to victory, says Morgan, is for England to maintain the same positive approach and not let the occasion at Lord's impact on their decision-making.

"Sunday is not a day to shy away from, it's a day to look forward to, much like today," he said.

"It will be a matter of the same again trying to produce everything that we can performance-wise but -- enjoy the day."

England cricket teameoin morganicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more