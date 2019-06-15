West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand, along with one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match between England and West Indies on Friday.
He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players, which pertains to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.
The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite expressed his displeasure at being given out.
Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee David Boon.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
West Indies next play Bangladesh on June 17 at Taunton. Having played four matches, they are sixth on the points table.
ICC World Cup 2019: Brathwaite Breaches ICC Code of Conduct, Garners Demerit Point
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 7, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies: Brathwaite 'Frustrated' By Umpiring, Holding Calls it 'Atrocious'
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AFG v SACardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019
PAK v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings