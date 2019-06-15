starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Brathwaite Breaches ICC Code of Conduct, Garners Demerit Point

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand, along with one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match between England and West Indies on Friday.

He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players, which pertains to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite expressed his displeasure at being given out.

Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee David Boon.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies next play Bangladesh on June 17 at Taunton. Having played four matches, they are sixth on the points table.

