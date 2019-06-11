starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Chahal Beats Kuldeep in Wrong Arm Shootout Challenge

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Chahal Beats Kuldeep in Wrong Arm Shootout Challenge

The Men in Blue have started their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion having defeated South Africa and Australia. Their next challenge is against table-toppers New Zealand at Nottingham on Thursday.

Ahead of the clash, the wrist spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had an entertaining session at nets. Both took part in a ‘Wrong Arm Shoot-out Challenge’ where each of them would aim at one stump with their non-bowling arm.

After many unsuccessful attempts, Chahal struck twice as compared to once by Kuldeep. The BCCI official handle also posted a video of the same on Twitter:

Chahal has been in exceptional form in the World Cup with six wickets in two games. Kuldeep also looked good against South Africa though he wasn’t quite effective against Australia at the Kennington Oval.

New Zealand also boast of quality spinners with the likes of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in their lineup. However, it was Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham who picked up the chunk of wickets during their victory against India in the warm-ups. Hence, the Indian batsmen will be wary of the pace threat.

icc world cup 2019IndiaKuldeep YadavOff The Fieldworld cup 2019yuzvendra chahal
