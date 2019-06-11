The Men in Blue have started their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion having defeated South Africa and Australia. Their next challenge is against table-toppers New Zealand at Nottingham on Thursday.
Ahead of the clash, the wrist spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had an entertaining session at nets. Both took part in a ‘Wrong Arm Shoot-out Challenge’ where each of them would aim at one stump with their non-bowling arm.
After many unsuccessful attempts, Chahal struck twice as compared to once by Kuldeep. The BCCI official handle also posted a video of the same on Twitter:
WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm. How did they fair? Who won the challenge 😄👌 Find out here - by @RajalAroraFull Video ➡️➡️ https://t.co/sk7wcpNCaS pic.twitter.com/l7hhOLNAE4— BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019
WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm. How did they fair? Who won the challenge 😄👌 Find out here - by @RajalArora
Full Video ➡️➡️ https://t.co/sk7wcpNCaS pic.twitter.com/l7hhOLNAE4
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019
Chahal has been in exceptional form in the World Cup with six wickets in two games. Kuldeep also looked good against South Africa though he wasn’t quite effective against Australia at the Kennington Oval.
New Zealand also boast of quality spinners with the likes of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in their lineup. However, it was Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham who picked up the chunk of wickets during their victory against India in the warm-ups. Hence, the Indian batsmen will be wary of the pace threat.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Chahal Beats Kuldeep in Wrong Arm Shootout Challenge
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings