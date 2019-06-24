starts in
Match 31:BAN VS AFG

live
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

24 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Chetan Sharma Compares His World Cup Hat-Trick to Shami’s

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
When Mohammad Shami took the final wicket of Mujeeb Ur Rahman against Afghanistan to complete his hat-trick, Chetan Sharma’s unique distinction of being the only Indian to take a World Cup hat-trick no longer held.

Sharma had taken his hat-trick against New Zealand in the 1987 World Cup, and in a video tweeted by the official BCCI account, he compares his hat-trick to Shami’s, while lauding the efforts of the Indian bowling attack in the ongoing World Cup.

“When Mohammad Shami was running in to bowl the hat-trick ball, my heart was telling me it’s going to be a hat-trick. I must have jumped at least four feet from where I was sitting after seeing that ball going at 145kmph crash into the leg-stump,” Sharma said in the video.

“Both balls hit leg-stump for the hat-trick. And even I was a quick right-arm bowler, like Shami.

“Before the hat-trick ball, MS Dhoni said something to Shami, and I knew he was talking to him about the hat-trick. ‘Bowl the ball straight, and wicket to wicket.’ In 1987 as well, Kapil (my captain) had told me the same thing. Keep the ball wicket to wicket, because the batsman that is walking out to face the hat-trick ball is already nervous. He will only try and prevent the hat-trick, so you have a big chance of succeeding.

“The Indian bowlers are doing very well, and I hope they keep bowling with the same pace and same attitude to win the World Cup and bring it home.”

The match against Afghanistan was Shami’s first in the World Cup, and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar injured, Shami is expected to play an important role as he tournament progresses past the group stages.

Chetan SharmaCricket World Cupicc world cup 2019Indian cricket teammohammed shamishami Hattrick

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more