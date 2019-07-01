starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 39:SL VS WI

live
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

1 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Gayle Topples Lara to Become Top Run-getter for Windies in ODIs

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Gayle Topples Lara to Become Top Run-getter for Windies in ODIs

Chris Gayle broke a long-standing record during West Indies’ ICC World Cup 2019 match against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).

His knock of 35 saw the self-professed Universe Boss become the highest run-scorer for the West Indies with 10,386 ODI runs, surpassing Brain Lara’s haul of 10,348 runs.

Lara himself took to Twitter to congratulate Gayle on the achievement. “Congratulations

@henrygayle most runs by a West Indian in ODI cricket #muchdeserved,” he posted.

Gayle made his ODI debut for West Indies in 1999 and has featured for them fairly regularly since then, notching up 296 ODIs and scoring 25 centuries in the process.

He was set to retire after the 2019 World Cup but walked back on his decision and will hang up his boots after the series against India next month.

However, the left-handed opener is playing in what will be his last World Cup. West Indies are already out of the reckoning for the semi-finals.

brian larachris gayleicc world cup 2019West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more