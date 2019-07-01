Chris Gayle broke a long-standing record during West Indies’ ICC World Cup 2019 match against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).
His knock of 35 saw the self-professed Universe Boss become the highest run-scorer for the West Indies with 10,386 ODI runs, surpassing Brain Lara’s haul of 10,348 runs.
Lara himself took to Twitter to congratulate Gayle on the achievement. “Congratulations
@henrygayle most runs by a West Indian in ODI cricket #muchdeserved,” he posted.
Congratulations @henrygayle most runs by a West Indian in ODI cricket 🏏#muchdeserved ✔️.#chrisgayle #windies #record #WIvsSL #iccworldcup2019 #starsportsindia pic.twitter.com/fdBMW6uIRG— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 1, 2019
Congratulations @henrygayle most runs by a West Indian in ODI cricket 🏏#muchdeserved ✔️.#chrisgayle #windies #record #WIvsSL #iccworldcup2019 #starsportsindia pic.twitter.com/fdBMW6uIRG
Gayle made his ODI debut for West Indies in 1999 and has featured for them fairly regularly since then, notching up 296 ODIs and scoring 25 centuries in the process.
He was set to retire after the 2019 World Cup but walked back on his decision and will hang up his boots after the series against India next month.
However, the left-handed opener is playing in what will be his last World Cup. West Indies are already out of the reckoning for the semi-finals.
ICC World Cup 2019: Gayle Topples Lara to Become Top Run-getter for Windies in ODIs
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings