WATCH | Chris Gayle Warms-up With 'Flossing' to Leave Crowd in Splits

Chris Gayle has announced that he is retiring from the game after the completion of the ICC World Cup 2019. So, the ‘Universe Boss’ is ensuring that he is making the most of the occasion and having as much fun as he can on the field during the final leg of his incredible career.
He is seen acknowledging the applause from the crowd after stopping a ball or even post a successful diving effort. He breaks into a huge smile after completing a quick single or the odd double.
But his antics reached a whole new level on Friday, during West Indies’ clash against England at the Rose Bowl.
Skipper Jason Holder called on Chris Gayle to bowl the 21st over to break the steady stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The 39-year-old was seen warming-up to bowl by doing the popular dance step – flossing!
And he warmed up for it with some #flossing 😜 pic.twitter.com/pwgrZk4z7M— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 14 June 2019
Like he has through the tournament, he was seen celebrating a ground-fielding effort as well.
🙆♂️ Here's how you celebrate after fielding the ball: #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/zmvbQwM27p— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019
Gayle could not break the stand on the day but did have economical figures of 0/22 in his five overs.
West Indies succumbed to an eight-wicket loss in the encounter, with Joe Root’s century ensuring that the hosts had a smooth outing on the day.
