SL
AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

SA
AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

IND
PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

WI
BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

WATCH | Chris Gayle Warms-up With 'Flossing' to Leave Crowd in Splits

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 12:47 AM IST
Chris Gayle has announced that he is retiring from the game after the completion of the ICC World Cup 2019. So, the ‘Universe Boss’ is ensuring that he is making the most of the occasion and having as much fun as he can on the field during the final leg of his incredible career.

He is seen acknowledging the applause from the crowd after stopping a ball or even post a successful diving effort. He breaks into a huge smile after completing a quick single or the odd double.

But his antics reached a whole new level on Friday, during West Indies’ clash against England at the Rose Bowl.

Skipper Jason Holder called on Chris Gayle to bowl the 21st over to break the steady stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The 39-year-old was seen warming-up to bowl by doing the popular dance step – flossing!

Like he has through the tournament, he was seen celebrating a ground-fielding effort as well.

Gayle could not break the stand on the day but did have economical figures of 0/22 in his five overs.

West Indies succumbed to an eight-wicket loss in the encounter, with Joe Root’s century ensuring that the hosts had a smooth outing on the day.

