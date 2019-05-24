ICC World Cup 2019 | Clinical South Africa Hand Sri Lanka 87-run Defeat in Warm-up

Loading...
Amla's 65 off 61 and du Plessis' 69-ball 88 powered South Africa to 338 for 7 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 251 in 42.3 overs with Dimuth Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews (64) scoring fifties. Phehlukwayo picked up 4 for 36 while Ngidi returned figures of 6-2-12-2, tasting success after an injury lay off. Kagiso Rabada was in action too, picking up 1 for 40 in seven overs.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lost Avishka Fernando to injury while fielding.
Put in to bat, South Africa opened with Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla, in what's perhaps a straight shootout for the 'who-will-partner-Quinton de Kock' race. Amla won the battle, scoring 65 off 61 while Markram was caught behind off Suranga Lakmal for 21.
Faf du Plessis and Amla did what they do best after Markram fell early, adding 128 for the second wicket. While Amla was sublime as always, the captain was in a hurry, scoring four sixes and seven fours. Both fell in a space of three balls, giving Sri Lanka a breather in the middle overs as South Africa went from 175 for 1 to 175 for 3.
Rassie van der Dussen kept the momentum with South Africa even as David Miller fell cheaply, pulling Isuru Udana to mid wicket where Karunaratne took a sharp catch. Van der Dussen scored 40 before another sharp catch, by Dhananjaya de Silva in deep square-leg, ended his stay.
South Africa were in a bit of bother at 228 for 5, and then 259 for 6 when JP Duminy fell, but the all-rounders took them to a big total. Andile Phehlukwayo (35), Dwaine Pretorius (25) and Chris Morris (26 off 13) all contributed as South Africa posted a big total. It remains to be seen if South Africa would have been able to do that, for all the all-rounders are unlikely to play together in the main tournament.
Sri Lanka's chase started on a wrong note when Kusal Perera, opening in place of the injured Avishka Fernando, hit Lungi Ngidi to cover in the second ball. Lahiru Thirimanne hit Kagiso Rabada for a couple of boundaries but Ngidi had him in similar fashion the next over.
At 10 for 2, Sri Lanka were in trouble. Ngidi and Rabada beat the bat consistently, with Ngidi going through a first spell of 4-2-6-2. Kusal Mendis counter-attacked Morris in a 62-run stand for the third wicket but was lbw off Phehlukwayo. Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, current and former skippers, kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a 99-run stand but once that partnership was separated, the chase fizzled out.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 11:02 PM IST