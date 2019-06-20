starts in
Match 26:AUS VS BAN

AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 1:25 AM IST
A brilliantly paced century under pressure from the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson may have helped his side clinch a four-wicket win against South Africa, but the man-of-the-match felt it was Colin de Grandhomme’s impetus that really set them on the path to victory.

“He (Colin de Grandhomme) is our x-factor player. He came in and hit the ball beautifully. He played a brilliant knock. de Grandhomme for me was the standout with his bowling and the impetus he gave us with the bat in the end. We just tried to get through the tough parts, we knew we would face dots,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

Williamson, along expected lines, adopted a risk-free approach to the chase and was helped majorly by the number of mistakes made by the Proteas in the field.

The Black Caps skipper will also consider himself extremely lucky because when he was on 76 he got a faint edge to a ball by leg-spinner Imran Tahir that Quinton de Kock caught behind the stumps but South Africa took no action.

“I just tried communicating with my partners, and despite trying to score quickly, I kept finding the fielders. Was trying to do the job as well as you can, and a number of other contributions were vital.

“We had to build partnerships, but we kept losing wickets and coupled with the tight South African bowling made life difficult for us.

“It was one of those surfaces that creates close contests and it was nice to get a win today.”

While the Proteas pace battery has been off colour and plagued by injury at the World Cup, New Zealand have not had any problems on that front and the skipper was delighted about the fact that the bowlers did well to restrict South Africa to less than 250.

“Both teams were looking to bowl first here. The wicket had a little softness to it and the bowlers hit the hard lengths. The slower bowlers felt that they were the hardest to get away and the bowling attack did really well.

“I thought the first half was a really good effort from us, pitching the ball in the right areas. We knew at the halfway stage that we had done well with the ball.

New Zealand’s win at Birmingham means that alongside India they are the only team to remain unbeaten in the World Cup so far.

“When you come into these tournaments, you know you will be playing different opponents on different wickets. Lot of big games coming up.

New Zealand next take on West Indies on Saturday (June 22) in their sixth game of the tournament.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
