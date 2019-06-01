ICC World Cup 2019 | Conditions Were Tough but We Batted Poorly: Thirimanne

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne admitted that the pitch conditions at Cardiff played a role in their ten-wicket loss to New Zealand but that their batting was poor and they will need to adapt to such conditions soon.
“It was tough conditions, to be honest, but we batted very poorly. We could have easily got to 250 and had a good fight, but we couldn't manage to do that,” Thirimanne said after the match.
"We have another game in this ground so we know what to expect and we should be able to adapt to conditions quicker.
"We are playing in England, so sometimes you have to expect the ball to move around and for it to be tough. That's how cricket goes sometimes.
"The best thing we can do is put this game behind us but we need to learn from it.”
Skipper Dimuth Karunarate was the lone standout batsman for Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten half-century even as other batsmen failed to get a grasp on the conditions.
Thirimanne admitted that the rest of the batsmen must look to follow the captain’s lead in order to come back strongly from this loss.
"Dimuth is the example to follow. It's not easy as an opener. I know it's very difficult to bat in these conditions but he fought very hard."
"We knew that New Zealand have a very good bowling attack. They capitalised on conditions really well. The mood is very good, because we knew this wasn't our day.
“We can't let our heads get down and walk away. We have to come back strongly."
Sri Lanka will next take on Afghanistan on Tuesday (June 4).
