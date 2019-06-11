starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Cricket Meets Tennis at New Zealand Practice

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 12:11 AM IST
New Zealand cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner took some time out from their busy training schedule ahead of the team’s World Cup clash against India, when they mixed it up with professional tennis players Heather Watson and Ajla Tomljanovic in an interesting crossover between Cricket and Tennis.

In a video posted on the official Instagram handle of the New Zealand cricket team, Santner and Neesham were seen padded up with bat in hand, ready to face the serves of Watson and Tomljanovic from the other side of the court.

They weren’t too bad at picking up their high serves, and looked in pretty good knick to be fair ahead of what is expected to be a tough encounter against India on Thursday at Nottingham!

New Zealand has won all of its three games so far in the World Cup, and would be hoping to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, India has played two matches, and won both as well against South Africa and Australia.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more