ICC World Cup 2019: Cricket Meets Tennis at New Zealand Practice

New Zealand cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner took some time out from their busy training schedule ahead of the team’s World Cup clash against India, when they mixed it up with professional tennis players Heather Watson and Ajla Tomljanovic in an interesting crossover between Cricket and Tennis.
In a video posted on the official Instagram handle of the New Zealand cricket team, Santner and Neesham were seen padded up with bat in hand, ready to face the serves of Watson and Tomljanovic from the other side of the court.
View this post on Instagram New training methods for @jimmyneesham & @mitchsantner courtesy of @ajlatom & @heatherwatson92 in Nottingham
They weren’t too bad at picking up their high serves, and looked in pretty good knick to be fair ahead of what is expected to be a tough encounter against India on Thursday at Nottingham!
New Zealand has won all of its three games so far in the World Cup, and would be hoping to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, India has played two matches, and won both as well against South Africa and Australia.
