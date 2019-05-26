ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Declared Fit Ahead of Australia’s Opening Game

David Warner has been declared fit ahead of Australia’s opening game in the ICC World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan, captain Aaron Finch declared on Friday.
Warner had pulled out of Australia’s training session on Wednesday due to a stiff glute muscle in his right leg but is now set to play his first official game for Australia since coming back from a year-long ban due to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.
The match will also see the return of former captain Steve Smith, who has been in good form lately. However, the return of the two will lead to a few headaches as far as team composition is concerned.
Head coach Justin Langer had confirmed that Warner will open for Australia if fit, meaning him and Finch will begin proceedings.
One of either Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh will play at number 3 whereas Smith and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will fill out the rest of the batting order.
The bowling line-up remains undecided as of now with Finch stating that any of the bowlers in their squad could start against Afghanistan.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
