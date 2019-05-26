starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Declared Fit Ahead of Australia’s Opening Game

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Declared Fit Ahead of Australia’s Opening Game

David Warner has been declared fit ahead of Australia’s opening game in the ICC World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan, captain Aaron Finch declared on Friday.

Warner had pulled out of Australia’s training session on Wednesday due to a stiff glute muscle in his right leg but is now set to play his first official game for Australia since coming back from a year-long ban due to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

The match will also see the return of former captain Steve Smith, who has been in good form lately. However, the return of the two will lead to a few headaches as far as team composition is concerned.

Head coach Justin Langer had confirmed that Warner will open for Australia if fit, meaning him and Finch will begin proceedings.

One of either Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh will play at number 3 whereas Smith and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will fill out the rest of the batting order.

The bowling line-up remains undecided as of now with Finch stating that any of the bowlers in their squad could start against Afghanistan.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Aaron FinchAustralia vs AfghanistanDavid Warnericc world cup 2019

Related stories

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Losing ODI Series to India at Home Was Turning Point: Khawaja
Cricketnext Staff | May 28, 2019, 5:53 PM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Losing ODI Series to India at Home Was Turning Point: Khawaja

WATCH | Renewed Australia Will Definitely Reach Semis: Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 3:06 PM IST

WATCH | Renewed Australia Will Definitely Reach Semis: Kumble

WATCH | Not Bothered by Hostile Reception in England: Smith
Cricketnext Staff | May 26, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

WATCH | Not Bothered by Hostile Reception in England: Smith

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more