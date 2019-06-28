starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 35:SL VS SA

live
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

28 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Warner Expecting Third Child After New Zealand Clash

PTI |June 28, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Warner Expecting Third Child After New Zealand Clash

Explosive batsman David Warner and his wife Candice are set to welcome their third child after Australia's World Cup match against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on Saturday.

The Warners are already parents of two daughters, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae, and the plan is for Candice to have her labour induced on Sunday.

The Australian cricket team has a week-long break leading into its final league match against South Africa in Manchester, and the Warners found this as an ideal window for birth of the child.

Candice, who had experienced two miscarriages over the past year, was determined not to disrupt her husband's tournament and left Australia early this month for London as she medically wouldn't have been able to fly after that date.

Warner will remain in London as long as required, before the tournament's leading run-scorer rejoins the group at Old Trafford for Australia's final league match against South Africa.

"I just love being a father. I've got a great, supportive wife, a great family base at home as well. We've got great support around us, the guys here have been fantastic, they've really got around me at this important time for my family," Warner said.

"But my wife, as selfless as she is, cricket is a priority and winning games for Australia and that's what we're trying to do," said the 32-year-old left-handed batsman.

Warner is returning to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The unwanted pressures of that controversy saw Candice suffer a miscarriage soon after the South Africa tour.

"It was unfortunate we had two miscarriages during that time and we would have had one (baby) before this but that's just what happens," Warner said.

"So we're just grateful to have two healthy little girls at the moment and hopefully that third one on Sunday, so I'm really anticipating it...and then concentrating on cricket. That's my first priority once that's done," he said.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
