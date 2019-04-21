Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Makes Captains and Bowlers Nervous: Ian Chappell

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
With the Australian cricket team stuck in a dilemma about who should open the innings at the World Cup, former captain Ian Chappell has said that it would serve the team best if David Warner were to return to his position as opener alongside skipper Aaron Finch.

Australia have a problem of plenty at the top of the order as Usman Khawaja has found form and scored five half centuries and reached triple figures on two occasions already from 10 innings since March.

While Finch is unlikely to move from his position, the toss up is between Khawaja and the returning Warner and Chappell believes the latter is the right man for the job.

"Warner should step straight back to the opening partnership with skipper Aaron Finch," Chappell wrote in his column in News Limited newspapers.

"Any suggestion of Warner moving down the order is illogical.

"You don’t waste the psychological advantage the dynamic left-hander provides at the top of the order.

"As an opener, Warner makes opposing bowlers and captains nervous, and that is an advantage you don’t squander."

Chappell also expects former captain Steve Smith to bat at number 3 during the World Cup and sees Shaun Marsh edging out Khawaja at two-down.

"Khawaja's best value is as an opener, and therefore I’d bat Marsh at four, followed by all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis," Chappell added.

"That leaves Alex Carey to handle the wicketkeeping duties, followed by four frontline bowlers."

The fitness of the bowlers however is a concern for Australia which makes it difficult to pinpoint the four frontline bowlers

"Pat Cummins is a must, as is a fully fit Mitchell Starc," he said.

"The third fast bowling spot will be a choice between Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff.

"Adam Zampa’s recent surge of form should see him rated as the first choice spinner. But with the likelihood the pitches will suffer from fatigue in the latter the tournament, Nathan Lyon could be included if a dual spin attack is considered the best option."

Australia's World Cup campaign commences against Afghanistan on June 1.
First Published: April 21, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Loading...