starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Was Holding Back a Little : Assistant Coach Ricky Ponting

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | David Warner Was Holding Back a Little : Assistant Coach Ricky Ponting

A failure against the West Indies and an uncharacteristically slow half-century against India had experts and fans questioning David Warner’s form, before he silenced them all with a match-winning ton against Pakistan at Taunton.

On the back of that, assistant coach Ricky Ponting has predicted that Warner will be back to his free-scoring best now that he has got runs and confidence under his belt.

"We'd all seen that he (Warner) probably hadn’t been batting as fluently as we're used to seeing," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "Having spoken to him after the last game at The Oval. It was more of a mental thing than anything, he was just holding back a little bit and not playing with the freedom we're used to seeing him play with.

"He had a pretty relaxed day yesterday (Tuesday's match eve), he didn't do any batting, he wanted to come into the game with a fresh mind.

"You could see by the way he moved into his shots and picking up the length early, he hit a lot of pull shots early in his innings, which is always a good sign for him. He'd taken the handbrake off which has allowed himself to play with a bit more freedom. If he keeps playing like that for the rest of the tournament, he's probably going to be the leading run scorer," the former Australia captain said.

Warner, who completed his century off 102 balls, smashed 11 fours and one maximum during his knock against Pakistan, his third fifty plus score at the World Cup including those against Afghanistan and India.

Warner, who himself admitted to not finding his rhythm early on in the tournament, looked in fine nick at Taunton, and Ponting believes the southpaw may have been trying a tad bit too hard.

"I think he was just trying a bit too hard, wanting to do everything right and impress everybody rather than just going out and hitting the ball and scoring runs like we've seen him do for 10 years.

"I think in the back of his own mind to a certain degree, I think he was a little bit more worried about getting out than scoring runs. We said to him after the last game, 'mate, just go out and see ball, hit ball.' He got off to a good start and continued on for 30 or 40 overs," Ponting felt

With 255 runs at an average of 85 in four hits, Warner now sits behind only Bangladesh’s Shakib al-Hasan (260 runs) at top of the tournament's run-scoring charts.

assistant coachAustralia vs PakistanDavid Warnericc world cup 2019ricky ponting

Related stories

David Warner Gifts Man Of The Match Award To Young Fan
Cricketnext Staff | June 13, 2019, 1:47 PM IST

David Warner Gifts Man Of The Match Award To Young Fan

ICC World Cup 2019 | Finch Has Been the Best Captain in This Tournament So Far: Vaughan
Cricketnext Staff | June 13, 2019, 12:42 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Finch Has Been the Best Captain in This Tournament So Far: Vaughan

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | June 12, 2019, 11:07 PM IST

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
4
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more