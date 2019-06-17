starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 23:WI VS BAN

live
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

17 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner Yet to Take His 'Ferrari for a Spin': Waugh

PTI |June 17, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner Yet to Take His 'Ferrari for a Spin': Waugh

London: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh feels that David Warner has been playing in "second gear" and is yet take "the ferrari for a spin" in this ongoing World Cup.

Warner has so far hit two fifties and a century but Waugh says the explosive opener is yet to reach his destructive best in this World Cup and the semifinals will be the right platform for him to "test the engine out".

"What's daunting for teams yet to face Australia is the notion that Warner hasn't yet taken the Ferrari for a spin on the freeway," Waugh wrote in a column for the ICC.

"He has been idling away in second gear waiting for the right moment to put the foot down. Perhaps the semi-finals will be the occasion to test the engine out."

Waugh also heaped praise on skipper Aaron Finch for leading from the front with a strokeful 153 against Sri Lanka.

"To win a World Cup your captain needs to lead from the front, either by actions or in words. Right now Aaron Finch is excelling in both. He has remained calm and composed off the field in dealing with the media and has unquestionably been the premier batsman of the tournament so far while controlling the tempo of the matches nicely with his leadership," Waugh wrote.

"His innings against Sri Lanka looked destined for a big number from ball one. Together with David Warner they are forging a dominant combination, complementing each other and setting a solid platform for the remainder of the order," said Waugh who led Australia to a World Cup win in 1999.

Table-toppers Australia have won four matches out of the five games with their loss against India being the only blemish and Waugh was happy that the big match players are performing well for the team.

"Encouragingly Australia's big match players are all in good form with Steve Smith searching and closing in on the rhythm and unorthodox creativity that bamboozles opposing attacks," he wrote.

"Glenn Maxwell the renowned match winner is threatening to live up to his reputation and his 46 off 25 balls followed by a 10 over spell for 46 runs give Australia two players in one when he can focus the mind.

"In Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins Australia have the best opening bowling combination at the tournament and their fitness will be a crucial ingredient to the chances of lifting the trophy at Lord's on 14 July."

australiaDavid Warnericc world cup 2019steve waugh
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more