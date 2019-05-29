ICC World Cup 2019 | Defending Big Total Gives Bowlers Liberty to Experiment: Bhuvneshwar

Loading...
“It was tough conditions for both batsmen and bowlers, but we did well in both departments, so it will give a big boost to the team going into the world cup,” Bhuvneshwar said after the win in Cardiff.
“In these two warm-ups (against New Zealand and Bangladesh) I acclimatised myself to know what to do in the tournament and what conditions will be,” Bhuvneshwar, who had figures of 0/19 in five overs on Tuesday, said.
Both Indian wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep bowled their quota of 10 overs and picked up three wickets apiece.
“I tried to vary my pace especially in a small ground like this. In such grounds, you need to understand what the batsmen is going to do, you might go for a six or a four but how you come back that is important for me,” Chahal said.
“I got to bowl 10 overs. The wicket was not easy for the bowlers and batsmen were attacking. So me, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Jaddu pa (Ravindra Jadeja) tried to vary the pace,” the Punjab leg-spinner added.
Chahal was pleased by the return to form of chinaman Yadav, who had a poor IPL-12 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
“I am so happy the way Kuldeep made a comeback and showed the confidence and it is a good for the team ahead of the World Cup,” the 28-year-old leggie said.
“We trust each other. We know each other for last 7-8 years and we have a good bonding on and off the field. If I bowl first then I talk to him about how the wicket is behaving and he talks to me if he is bowling first.
“Before a match we always plan, like if I can bowl more googlies or sliders to a particular batsmen,” he said about his partnership with Yadav.
Both Indian bowlers were pleased that they had a total of 360 to defend. “Chasing 350-360 is not an easy task but nowadays teams can chase them if they bat well, so it gives an extra confidence when you go to bowl when it is 300 or 330 plus. These are extra liberties to try something new as a bowler,” Bhuvneshwar felt.
“In these kind of flat batting wickets, you want to keep it tight and let the batsmen make mistakes, that’s the general plan and I always try to do that thing,” the senior Indian paceman added.
Chahal felt that a big total gives spinners opportunity to experiment and flight the ball even on small ground like the one in Cardiff.
“Before the World Cup starts if the batsmen give you a big total, obviously, it is a good chance for the bowlers. 350 is very difficult to chase, so you can flight the ball,” Chahal said.
“When you are defending such a total, there is no pressure on the bowlers to start with. There is more pressure on the batsmen because they have to chase 360-370 and they have to hit almost every ball,” he added.
Bhuvneshwar also expressed his confidence about heading into English conditions, where he has done well in the past.
“World cup is a big platform. Yes, the pressure will be there but I am excited and confident as I have toured here earlier. I know the England conditions,” he said.
On the role of Indian pace bowlers in the World Cup, Bhuvneshwar said, “We all know England conditions help fast bowlers. Our (Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar) role will be crucial. We three share our experience which helps. If it will swing it will give advantage to all. But we will see how conditions turn out to be. If it does, it will be an additional boost for bowlers."
First Published: May 29, 2019, 2:13 PM IST