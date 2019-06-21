ICC World Cup 2019: Disappointed Tamim Hopes to Turn a Corner in Upcoming Games

Tamim Iqbal has admitted his indifferent form in the ongoing World Cup has not helped Bangladesh's chances, but was hopeful he would be able to turn a corner in the upcoming games and get his side the quick fire starts that everyone expects from him.
Tamim has gotten a start in each of his innings but has not been able to convert it into anything substantial so far. His 62 against Australia in Nottingham was his first half-century of the tournament and he knows Bangladesh expect more from him.
“In the last game I was batting well, against Australia it was the same but I’ve not been able to capitalise with important runs,” Tamim said at the ICC mixed zone after Bangladesh's loss to Australia on Thursday.
“The team expects a lot from me, I expect a lot of myself, and until now it’s not been great. But I still have three games to go to try and change that around.
“In the first three games, I got myself set and then played two bad shots – I got a decent delivery in the first game [against South Africa] but after that I gave my wicket away so I needed to be more disciplined.
“I felt good in this game and I’ve been waiting for that 50 but I needed to push on and get more for my team.”
Chasing a mammoth 381/5 was always going to be a steep ask but Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan did their best stitching a 79-run stand for the second wicket. However, both batsmen fell in quick succession and even a fighting century from Mushfiqur Rahim could only take Bangladesh to 333/8, 48 runs short of the target.
“Fifty overs is a long time so if we had got to 30 overs at around 200 then we’d have been in a nice position with wickets in hand, and we know how deadly they are with the new ball," Tamim said.
“We kept out wickets, the problem was that after Shakib and I got set, we both got out – if one of us could have played a bigger innings, we might have got a bit closer to the target.”
Tamim further confessed that Bangladesh eventually ended up conceding at least 40 runs more than what they should have ideally, also pointing out that Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 10-ball 32 in some ways proved to be the difference.
“It was at least 40 runs too many that we conceded,” he admitted. “There was a time that we were bowling really well in patches, we had a very good four or five overs, but they took the game away from us.
“Glenn Maxwell’s innings [32 off 10 balls] was important for them and then we’re chasing 380 which was a lot for us, we felt we had a chance if we were chasing 330 or 340."
