ICC World Cup 2019 | How Dominant India Marched Into World Cup Semis

India have been the team to beat in the World Cup so far. Barring one slight blip against England, they have been methodical, dominant and courtesy their top finish at the league stage go into their semifinal fixture against New Zealand certainly as firm favourites.
It seems to be all clicking for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life, KL Rahul has gotten amongst the runs and Virat Kohli has been consistent as ever. There are still some issues in the middle-order but the superlative bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah has ensured the small cracks remain sealed.
India started off their campaign with a smashing win over South Africa and did not look back. There were a few nervy moments against Afghanistan but in a long tournament such things are bound to happen. Here we look at how India went about their league stage and reached the final four of the World Cup.
Game 1: Rohit to the fore as India start off campaign with six-wicket win over South Africa
India's Rohit Sharma en route his century against South Africa at Southampton. (Pic: AFP)
Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul backed up by two wickets each from Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw India restrict South Africa to 227/9 in their 50 overs. The Proteas, as expected, came hard with the ball with Kagiso Rabada getting rid of Shikhar Dhawan early and causing problems enough for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
But despite losing Kohli fairly early, Rohit stuck it out and ensured he stayed till the end to see India through to a tricky chase. He finished with 122* off 144 deliveries to seal a six-wicket win for India.
Game 2: Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar star as India down Australia by 36 runs
India's Shikhar Dhawan bats during his century against Australia at the Oval. (Pic: AFP)
A broken thumb did not deter Shikhar Dhawan as he slammed a cracking 109-ball 117 to help India amass 352/5 in their 50 overs. Dhawan was struck on the thumb by a vicious bouncer from Cummins when on 24 which later confirmed to be a fracture and the reason behind his ouster from the World Cup. But he played through the pain eventually smashing a scintillating century. Virat Kohli (82 from 77) and Hardik Pandya (48 from 27) too did their bit to take India to a massive total.
In reply, David Warner (56), Aaron Finch (36), Steve Smith (69) and Alex Carey (55*) all got starts but none could convert it into anything substantial as India bowled out Australia for 310. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah returned three wickets each.
Game 3: Rain Gods have their say as India and New Zealand split points
Umpires Marais Erasmus (right) and Paul Reiffel walk out to conduct a pitch inspection during India's game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. (Pic: AFP)
Steady rain and a soaking wet outfield meant no play was possible in the game between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Even the toss could not take place. It wasn't the most ideal scenario but such was the weather during that week all across England.
Game 4: Rohit runs Pakistan ragged with second World Cup ton
India's Rohit Sharma (right) faces Imad Wasim of Pakistan in their game in Manchester. (Pic: AFP)
The most-anticipated clash of the World Cup and India brought out their A-game when it mattered the most against arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, Rohit Sharma was in his elements right from the word go and shared a match-defining 136-run stand with KL Rahul (57). Kohli (77) stepped up after Rahul's departure as India made merry against a lacklustre Pakistan unit. Rohit brought up his second World Cup 2019 ton eventually falling for 140 in 113 balls. India racked up 336/5 in their 50 overs.
Rain had its say in the second half but regular strikes meant Pakistan were never really in the game and they eventually fell short by 89 runs (DLS method).
Game 5: Afghanistan run India close but inexperience costs them
Mohammed Shami exults after picking up a wicket against Afghanistan
Probably the first time the Indian team was tested in the tournament and the cracks which were looking thin slowly started widening. Rohit, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni all failed and it needed half-centuries from Kohli and Kedar Jadhav to take India to a below par 224/8.
But the bowlers stepped up when it mattered the most. The Afghan batsmen all got starts but failed to convert it into a winning score. Mohammad Nabi stood firm stroking a well-crafted 52 but without any support failed to take Afghanistan over the line as they fell short by 11 runs. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball returning 4/40 which included a hattrick as Afghanistan were restricted to 213.
Game 6: Shami tames West Indies with four-wicket haul
Mohammed Shami (left) celebrates after dismissing Shimron Hetmeyer of West Indies. (Pic: AFP)
India's middle-order woes continued to haunt but the bowling unit stepped up to thrash West Indies by 125 runs. Batting first, India were jolted by regular strikes all through. Kohli scored 72 while Dhoni crafted a measured 56 to take India to a middling 268/7.
But the bowlers led by Shami's four-for and Bumrah's miserly spell ensured West Indies were never in the game as they folded for a mere 143 in 34.2 overs.
Game 7: Bairstow ton overshadows Rohit brilliance
Rohit Sharma hit a ton against England but couldn't prevent a loss. (Pic: AP)
A first and possibly the only blip in an otherwise blemish-free campaign, Jonny Bairstow's maiden World Cup hundred backed by Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett's accurate bowling saw India fall short by 31 runs. Batting first on a placid Edgbaston surface, Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy (66) crafted a massive 160-run opening stand to push the wind out of India's sail. The partnership lay a solid foundation as England smashed 337/7 in their 50 overs.
Rohit hammered his third ton of the tournament but did not get enough support from the rest with India restricted to 306/5. Woakes was excellent with the new ball for England while Plunkett picked up regular wickets in the middle phase.
Game 8: Rohit, Bumrah give India comfortable 28-run win over Bangladesh
Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the dismissal of Mossadek Hossain of Bangladesh. (Pic: AP)
India rode on Rohit Sharma's free-flowing 92-ball 104 and Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston. Rohit scored his fourth century of the World Cup but Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh fight back and keep India to 314 for 8.
In response, Shakib-Al-Hasan scored 66 and almost every batsman got start but not one of them could convert it into something substantial. Mohammad Saifuddin (38-ball 51*) almost took the game away from India but Bumrah ensured there was no fairytale ending for Bangladesh who were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.
Game 9: Rohit-Rahul tango obliterates Sri Lanka
KL Rahul (right) and Rohit Sharma during their massive opening stand against Sri Lanka. (Pic: AP)
Indian openers Rohit Sharma (103) and KL Rahul (111) slammed centuries as India demolished Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final league-stage match of the 2019 World Cup at Headingley.
Angelo Mathews' third One-Day International century - all against India - helped Sri Lanka to a total of 264 for 7. In response, Rohit continued his amazing form and equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in World Cups - six. Rohit along with Rahul added 189 runs for the opening wicket but both of them departed after completing their centuries. Kohli then did his thing and got India over the line with 39 deliveries to spare.
