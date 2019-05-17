ICC World Cup 2019 | Don't Overcomplicate, Be Consistent - Morris' Mantra

Loading...
“Of course it was a bit of a shock to the system,” Morris told The Citizen on Thursday in Hatfield, where South Africa are finalising their prep for the showpiece at the Tuks’ High Performance Centre.
“It’s really nice to be here. I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m going to enjoy every day here like I should.
“It’s never nice to see someone get injured, so my first reaction was actually being heartbroken for Anrich. For a guy to miss out on the World Cup because of an injury is not fun.”
While some look at the inclusion of Morris as a righting of a wrong, some see him for his X-factor in an otherwise steady and reliable team.
But he’ll need to address the inconsistency that has blighted his international career.
“Maybe it’s down to a bit of overthinking. This game tends to be quite simple and it’s you (the player) that overcomplicates it. I have been inconsistent, there’s no beating around the bush with that one,” said Morris.
“However, it is in the past. I’ve matured another year and it’s amazing what you learn in a year’s time. It’s very humbling.”
Morris isn’t overly eager about this unexpected chance, and explains that it stems from the conversation with the selectors in January, when he was told to not expect a call-up for England and Wales.
“During the T20 series against Pakistan, I had an honest discussion with them. I really just wanted to know where I stood in terms of World Cup selection, because it’s something that does grab hold of you a bit. You’ve got the thought of what you’re performing for constantly at the back of your mind.
“There was so much noise about the selection that I just wanted a bit of clarity.”
The selectors, he says, provided him with ample clarity.
“I wasn’t in line for the World Cup. I was behind a couple of players in the pecking order. I could appreciate the honesty and I understood the decision. There were guys that were performing better than me,” said the 31-year-old.
“You do feel a bit out of it, it takes a bit of time to accept. It happens, I’m not the first and won’t be the last. I moved on and just enjoyed my cricket. You won’t find any animosity here for not being picked initially.”
First Published: May 17, 2019, 2:18 PM IST