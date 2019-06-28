ICC World Cup 2019 | Don't See Starc & Cummins Given a Rest Ahead of Knockouts: Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer is hopeful his star pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will go through the entire World Cup not needing a rest but has still urged the fringe players to be match ready at all time.
Australia have sealed their place in the semi-finals and have some breathing space ahead of the knockout games. But Langer insisted that despite securing a berth to the final four there was no way Australia were going to release the pressure by resting Starc and Cummins.
"I don’t think they would want to," the coach said when asked if the pair would rest.
"It is going to be one of the challenges for us. It is really nice to know we are in the semi-final. It’s a really nervous time leading out to it because you can’t win the final unless you are in the semi-final.
"But I would be surprised if either of those guys rest up. The challenge is going to be that we have long layoffs now, a bit of a layoff here, then five or six days in Manchester, we have to manage that really well. So I don’t think they will want to rest."
However, Langer is wary of a potential burnout considering the miles his bowlers have travelled especially in the early part of the tournament. He was happy with the way all backup players such as Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson have turned up and is confident if needed they will be fit and firing to deliver yet again.
"Will Smith used to say always stay ready so I don't have to get ready," Langer said. "And I've thought that for 10 years and that's been a big motto for us.
"You always stay ready and that's the same for Zampa and Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson and for Shaun Marsh who didn't play the last game and for every one of our players."
Left-arm pacer Behrendorff, who claimed his maiden One-Day International five-wicket haul in Australia's last outing against England, came in for special praise from Langer. Having mentored the lanky pacer during his time as Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach, Langer was ecstatic to see Behrendorff proving his mettle on such a huge stage.
"To come to England and bowl on the big stage as well as he did, it will be a great confidence boost for him. I think it’s also a big confidence boost for the team," said Langer
"I’ve seen it for a long time and we’ve seen him do it intermittently playing and not playing for Australia. His debut against India in the T20s was huge. So we know he can do it, he is a very good athlete and he’s an incredible professional so he will do everything possible to play.
"And he’s a really nice person. So we see those sort of people get a reward is really pleasing."
Australia next play New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday before turning out for their final group game against South Africa in Manchester next week.
