ICC World Cup 2019 | Don’t Take Praise or Criticism Seriously, Focus on My Preparation: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been earning plaudits from all around the cricketing world with many even claiming that he is currently the best white-ball bowler in the world.
He showed glimpses of that against Sri Lanka, claiming 3/37 and also becoming the second fastest Indian to 100 wickets during the game.
However, Bumrah later credited the whole team and said he doesn’t take praise or criticism too seriously, instead focusing on his own preparation and execution.
“I don’t take praise or criticism seriously,” said the paceman after the game. “The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.
“I always focus on all that and as far as the bowling unit is concerned we are very happy that everyone is among the wickets and everyone is contributing.”
“Everybody’s taking a lot of responsibility so that’s very good,” he added. “When you have extra responsibility, then you try even harder and your execution is good, so that’s a very good sign for us.
“In most of our World Cup games we’ve only had five bowlers that are bowling and it’s been going like this throughout. Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody’s chipped in with wickets, and with the bat also, so it’s been a case of so far, so good.”
The fast bowler also said that the team has healthy competition for places and its important everyone performs going into the final week of the tournament.
“Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat.
“There’s a healthy competition. It’s a good headache to have when everyone’s performing and everyone’s in good nick and that’s something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week’s semi-final.”
