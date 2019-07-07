starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Don’t Take Praise or Criticism Seriously, Focus on My Preparation: Bumrah

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Don’t Take Praise or Criticism Seriously, Focus on My Preparation: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been earning plaudits from all around the cricketing world with many even claiming that he is currently the best white-ball bowler in the world.

He showed glimpses of that against Sri Lanka, claiming 3/37 and also becoming the second fastest Indian to 100 wickets during the game.

However, Bumrah later credited the whole team and said he doesn’t take praise or criticism too seriously, instead focusing on his own preparation and execution.

“I don’t take praise or criticism seriously,” said the paceman after the game. “The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.

“I always focus on all that and as far as the bowling unit is concerned we are very happy that everyone is among the wickets and everyone is contributing.”

“Everybody’s taking a lot of responsibility so that’s very good,” he added. “When you have extra responsibility, then you try even harder and your execution is good, so that’s a very good sign for us.

“In most of our World Cup games we’ve only had five bowlers that are bowling and it’s been going like this throughout. Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody’s chipped in with wickets, and with the bat also, so it’s been a case of so far, so good.”

The fast bowler also said that the team has healthy competition for places and its important everyone performs going into the final week of the tournament.

“Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat.

“There’s a healthy competition. It’s a good headache to have when everyone’s performing and everyone’s in good nick and that’s something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week’s semi-final.”

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India vs Sri lankajasprit bumrah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more