ICC World Cup 2019 | England Captain Eoin Morgan Suffers Injury Scare

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Hosts England’s World Cup campaign started off with an injury scare to their captain Eoin Morgan on Friday. Morgan will undergo a precautionary X-ray after injuring a finger on his left hand, less than a week before the start of the World Cup.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that Morgan was hurt during catching drills in a practice session on Friday, ahead of their warm-up game against Australia in Southampton on Saturday.

“Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray,” a brief statement from the ECB read.

Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire’s ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business. Root will join the team for the warm-up game on Saturday for which they are likely to field 12 players.

England open the World Cup against South Africa on May 30. Morgan became England captain in 2015 and has been key in lifting the side to the top of the ODI rankings. The 32-year-old has played 222 ODI’s and averages 39.64, with 12 tons and 45 half centuries to his name.

Morgan led England to a 4-0 series victory over Pakistan despite missing the fourth ODI through suspension for a slow over-rate.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
