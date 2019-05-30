starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | England Making All the Right Noises On and Off the Field

Karthik Lakshmanan |May 31, 2019, 1:10 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | England Making All the Right Noises On and Off the Field

"I think the World Cup alone raises, I suppose, the profile of the game, and a platform for every young kid in this country to have a hero or inspiration to pick up a ball or a bat" - Eoin Morgan.

"We want to inspire cricket fans and enhance their love for the game as well as bring new people and children into the fold and encourage them to pick up a bat" - Jos Buttler.

Winning their maiden World Cup is the ultimate goal, but one of the other big aims for England this summer is to bring in kids, or new audiences, to the game. The new - or old depending on how you see it - jerseys, the repeated talks about the style of play to 'impress' kids, the informal 'street cricket' contest at the World Cup opening ceremony, the new format The Hundred all point to England cricket trying to work their way in to a space dominated by football. A day before a home World Cup after 20 years, there was little enthusiasm or anticipation in London despite the hosts being firm favourites. Things were very different last year during the football World Cup, although it was held in Russia.

If the evidence at The Oval on Thursday (May 30) during the England - South Africa World Cup opener is anything to go by, England may have succeeded in taking a first step towards both their goals - winning the tournament, and attracting kids. While the players did their thing inside the stadium, the organisers worked on their goal outside.

Apart from the unlimited supply of beer - an integral part of cricket here - nearly every stall or event at the venue was targeted at attracting kids.

Standing on shoulder and juggling balls... or is there a name to this?

Parents encouraging children to play mini cricket matches in the corridors between stands.

(Image: Karthik Lakshmanan) (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan)

Walls explaining the basic terminologies in cricket.

Wall explaining the various cricket terminologies (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan) (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan)

Kids checking out fancy gadgets involving cricket bats...

(Image: Karthik Lakshmanan) (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan)

... and posing proudly with England jerseys.

(Image: Karthik Lakshmanan) (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan)

But hold on, was it just England jerseys that were on display? The ICC is calling the tournament the 'world's greatest cricket celebration', and not surprisingly, the IPL decided to make its presence felt!

(Image: Karthik Lakshmanan) (Image: Karthik Lakshmanan)

Irrespective of the colour of the jersey though, England couldn't have asked for a better start to the tournament, both on and off the field.

cricekt world cupEngland cricketICC Cricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019londonThe Oval

Related stories

Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
Karthik Lakshmanan | May 30, 2019, 7:43 AM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing

ICC World Cup 2019 Kicks Off With 'Royal & Majestic' Opening Ceremony
Cricketnext Staff | May 29, 2019, 10:35 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 Kicks Off With 'Royal & Majestic' Opening Ceremony

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Cricketnext Staff | May 30, 2019, 7:48 AM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more