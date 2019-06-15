starts in
Match 20:AUS VS SL

live
AUS AUS
SL SL

The Oval

15 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | England Must Use Ben Stokes More With Both Bat & Ball: Sobers

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Sir Garfield Sobers, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time has said he feels England must use Ben Stokes’ skills more, both with bat and ball to utilize his full potential.

“You look at them (England) and I think Stokes, I like him,” Sobers told Express Sport.

“I watch him and I have seen him play on wickets where the top batsmen struggle. He comes in and makes it look like the best wicket in the world.”

Stokes is rarely given the full quota of ten overs in a match, often brought in as a fifth or sixth choice bowler in ODIs, and he is also utilized lower down the order to often accommodate Jos Buttler.

In Sobers’ estimation, Stokes is “up there” with the best all-rounders. His performances in the World Cup so far have stood out in all three departments, scoring 89 off 79 balls in the opening game against South Africa and taking a stunning one-handed catch near the boundary, following it up with taking three wickets for 23 runs against Bangladesh at Cardiff.

He was also at the crease when England scored the winning runs against West Indies in Southampton on Friday, and looks set to continue his good form.

“He’s a very, very good bowler and good catcher,” said Sobers.

“When you look at an all-rounder point of view, he’s up there. I think with him and (Jofra) Archer, there is a good line up there.”

Sobers also had a word of advice for the players in the England camp, saying having a consistent line-up was the key to being successful in tournaments like the World Cup.

“I think you’ve got to recognise your team and be consistent with the team.

“Look at your weaknesses and your strengths. Even in a game, who do you think is the best.

“Whatever captain handles his team right, because you have players who can bowl in certain situations quite well if something happens, will be successful.

“You’ve got to recognise your personal situations. Once you’ve done that you’ve got a good chance of winning,” he said.

Ben StokesEngland vs West Indiesgary sobersicc world cup 2019
Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
