ICC World Cup 2019 | England-New Zealand Final on Free-to-Air TV in UK

England’s first entry into the ICC World Cup final after 1992 ii good news for cricket fans in the United Kingdom as well. Sunday’s (July 14) final between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s will be shown on free-to-air after a deal with Channel 4 and Sky was announced after England’s eight-wicket win over Australia in the second semifinal at Edgbaston.
Cricket has been missing from free-to-air TV in the UK since 2005, with some blaming the England & Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to sell the rights to Sky for recent declines in participation. The absence of live broadcast also affected the popularity of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
“This is fantastic news for cricket fans and the nation. This Sunday is a massive day for British sport with England tantalisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup for the first time and Lewis Hamilton setting his sights on his seventh season win at Silverstone – all live on Channel 4,” Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said.
“The big winners of this strong partnership between Channel 4 and Sky are sports fans and viewers who want to come together for these big sporting occasions,” he added.
Sunday's final at Lord's will also be broadcast free-to-air on Prime TV in New Zealand. This is England’s first entry into the final since 1992 World Cup, when they lost to Pakistan. The Black Caps were the runners-up in the 2015 World Cup to Australia.
“England in the Final on home soil is a huge moment for sport in this country and we are proud to be the host broadcaster. Thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4, we are partnering to make the game available to everyone, so the whole country can get behind England, and be part of a special national sporting event,” Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen said.
Channel 4 will carry Sky’s coverage of the cricket final from 9am. Cricket coverage will move to More 4 at 1.15pm while the British Grand Prix will air on Channel 4 with the cricket returning to Channel 4 after the race has finished.
