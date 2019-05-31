ICC World Cup 2019 | England Prepare Pacy Welcome for Pakistan

The ICC World Cup 2019 had begun with the promise that 500-run total will soon be toppled in this tournament. Big totals have been few and far-between since hosts England breached the 300-run mark in their opening game against South Africa.
The focus has shifted to pace and more specifically bouncers with the template laid down by the likes of West Indies and New Zealand as well as to some extent by Australia against three Asian sides — Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
England’s next fixture is against Pakistan and the two sides have seen a lot of each other over the last month especially. The hosts dominated the five-match ODI series, winning it 4-0 regularly chasing down totals in excess of 350.
The Englishmen have now possibly identified a chink in Pakistan batsmen’s armour — short and quick delivery — exploited perfectly by the West Indies, who bundled out the 1992 champions for 105 at Trent Bridge.
Apart from the last game, Nottingham is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest ODI score here — 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481/6 — as Trent Bridge gets ready to host the two sides on Monday.
England management is now considering unleashing the pacy Mark Wood to partner Jofra Archer with the new ball in an effort to rattle the Pakistanis. Archer was impressive on his World Cup debut, bouncing out three South Africans at the Oval.
Pakistan, though, must be impressed by the form of Mohammed Amir, who picked up three Windies in his return to the side — the first time he has picked up three wickets since the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India.
It is their batsmen though who need to pull up their socks urgently after being rolled over for their second lowest World Cup total. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed urgently needs to find answers to check the slide which has seen them failing to win their last 11 ODIs.
Last Five ODIs
England: WWWWW
The hosts won their last ODI series against Pakistan 4-0 and have now started the World Cup with a 104-run win over South Africa.
Pakistan: LLLLL
They have now failed to win their last 11 ODIs. The last loss against West Indies — by seven wickets — was especially humiliating after getting bundled out cheaply.
Players to watch out for:
England: Ben Stokes: He came up with his finest all-round performance since the Bristol club incident. 89 runs, two wickets and an incredible catch against South Africa show what a priceless asset Stokes is to any side. England will hope Stokes can keep up his incredible form through this World Cup.
Pakistan: Mohammad Amir: He was the lone bright spot in a dismal Pakistan performance. 3/26 on his return to the side after being picked to the World Cup squad at the last moment. Amir remains a big threat with the ball when he is on song.
Team News/Availability:
England: The home side are considering whether to draft the quick Mark Wood into the side for this game after watching Pakistan struggle against genuine pace.
Pakistan: Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed might consider blooding all-rounder Asif Ali into the side, who was in fine form in the ODI series against England, especially with the bat.
Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.
ICC World Cup 2019 | England Prepare Pacy Welcome for Pakistan
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 2, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Can't Dwell on 1992 But Foolish to Write Them Off: Waqar
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Promises Strong Response After 'Shocking' Start
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Spin Will Play a Huge Part as Tournament Wears on: Moeen
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019
SL v AFGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
IND v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings