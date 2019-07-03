ICC World Cup 2019 | England Ride on Bairstow Ton to Thrash New Zealand, Make Semis

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy once again rose to the occasion as England outclassed New Zealand by 119 runs in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday (July 3) and cemented their place in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. This is the first time England have made it to the semifinals since 1992.
Despite the defeat, New Zealand too have almost confirmed the No.4 spot. Pakistan have an unrealistic chance of making it to the semifinals, if they beat Bangladesh by over 300 runs. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side have no chance of qualifying if they bat second.
Apart from England and New Zealand (unless ...), Australia and India are the other two teams who have already qualified for the playoffs.
Bairstow slammed his second successive hundred but New Zealand bowlers did exceptionally well to brave England's early onslaught and restrict them to 305 for 8 in 50 overs. Bairstow, who scored a match-winning 111 against India, cracked 106 off 99 balls as Roy also struck his second fifty in a row by scoring 60 off 61 balls. England however lost all the momentum in the last 20 overs in which they lost seven wickets and only managed 111 runs.
In reply, the Black Caps looked down and out from the word go and were bundled out for 186 in 45 overs.
England got off to a flying start with dashing openers Roy and Bairstow in their usual devastating self. Kiwis started with Mitchell Santner (1 for 65) first up but the ploy did not work as the first ball went for four byes and then Roy hit him for a boundary to take nine off the over.
There was no stopping the pair from then on as they took the pacers to the cleaners and forced skipper Kane Williamson to bring in Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham (2 for 41) to take the pace off the ball.
New Zealand missed their leading pacer Lockie Ferguson badly after he was ruled out owing to a hamstring niggle, opening the door for Tim Southee (1 for 70) who had a forgettable start, being slapped for three back-to-back fours by Bairstow. Roy brought up his 17th international fifty in 55 balls and a second successive one while Bairstow got to his half century in 46 deliveries.
The pair added 123 runs for the opening wicket before Roy was caught by Santner off Neesham at short cover. It was only the 19th over and England were 123 for 1, looking good for another big total.
Bairstow and Joe Root then joined hands for a 71-run first wicket partnership. Bairstow became the first-ever English player to score two back-to-back hundreds in World Cups. It was also his third successive in ODIs against New Zealand. Bairstow brought up his 100 in 95 balls, but things started to fall apart for the hosts in the 31st over when Root (24) was caught behind by stumper Tom Latham off Trent Boult (2 for 56). The right-hander smashed 15 fours and a six during his stay in the middle.
Skipper Eoin Morgan scored 42 off 40 balls but lacked support at the other end. Bairstow dragged a Henry delivery onto his stumps in the next over and Jos Buttler was sent in ahead of Ben Stokes. Buttler (11) failed to make a mark, caught at mid-off by Williamson off Boult as Stokes too played an uncharacteristic knock of 11 off 27 balls before getting out.
England could never get going in the final few overs as New Zealand bowlers kept varying their pace and length. Liam Plunkett (15*) and Adil Rashid (16*) however managed a couple of boundaries late in the innings to ensure England somehow got past the 300-run mark.
With surface slowing down, New Zealand needed their openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to stand up but the two once again failed to deliver. Nicholls was wrongly dismissed lbw on his very first delivery but the left-hander didn't opt to review it. Meanwhile, Guptill was caught brilliantly behind the stumps for 8 while trying to work Jofra Archer down the leg side.
The entire burden once again fell on the experienced shoulders of Williamson (27) and Ross Taylor (28) and the two added 47 runs for the third wicket to bring some stability into the innings. The duo took some time to settle in and just when the stand was starting to flourish, Taylor drove one straight back and Mark Wood managed to get some finger tips to it before the ball crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end. Williamson was way outside the crease and Wood couldn't believe his luck.
If that was not enough, Taylor too was run out while going for a needless second run. Tom Latham and Neesham (19) tried to form a partnership before the latter was knocked over by Wood. De Grandhomme too perished after scoring just three runs and from there on all Latham tried to do was reduce the defeat margin.
The only positive for New Zealand in the batting department was Latham's return to form. The wicketkeeper-batsman managed to spend some time in the middle and scored 57 runs before Liam Plunkett sent him back to the hut. Wood then cleaned up the tail and ended with three scalps.
