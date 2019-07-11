ICC World Cup 2019: England Thrash Australia to Reach First Final in 27 Years

An aggressive half-century from Jason Roy saw England inflict an eight-wicket defeat on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11).
Roy led the way with a 65-ball 85 that set the tone for the run chase and anything apart from an England win never looked in doubt after his blistering knock.
Roy and partner Jonny Bairstow started aggressively and the two had brought up their half-century stand by the end of 10 overs.
But things kicked into the next gear after the 15th over. Steve Smith came on to bowl as Australia experimented in search of a wicket.
The now part-time leg-spinner was smashed for three consecutive sixes by Roy, who had also greeted Nathan Lyon’s arrival at the crease with a big six.
Bairstow eventually departed for 34 when Mitchell Starc trapped him plumb and he even wasted a review, which showed three reds.
Yet Roy went on undeterred and brought up his half-century. New man Joe Root also started aggressively, with England showing their intent despite being in a comfortable position.
Roy missed out on a century though as he was given out when umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave him out caught behind down the leg side. He refused to walk for a bit and replays confirmed that he didn’t edge it.
He eventually walked off but not without mouthing a few choice words while departing.
Root and skipper Eoin Morgan took things slow initially but both rotated the strike well and found the boundary whenever possible.
The two eventually put together an unbeaten 79-run stand to book a date with New Zealand at Lord’s come Sunday (July 14).
Earlier, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid each took three wickets as Australia were bowled out with an over to spare.
Woakes struck twice early on at his Warwickshire home ground as Australia slumped to 14-3 after winning the toss.
Australia's prolific opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch, as well as Peter Handscomb, were all back in the pavilion by the seventh over.
Warner, who walked out to boos because of his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, returned to even louder jeers after being dismissed for nine.
Smith, who was also given a 12-month ban for his part in the incident, was given a similar greeting when he made his way to the wicket.
Smith and Alex Carey steadied the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 103 before leg-spinner Rashid (3-54) struck twice in five balls.
Australia wicketkeeper Carey, who scored 46, had his helmet knocked off by a Jofra Archer bouncer and required several minutes of on-field treatment.
With his head swathed in a bandage, Carey resumed his innings but in sight of a fifty, he hoisted Rashid straight to substitute fielder James Vince at deep midwicket.
Australia continued to lose wickets but Smith received good support from Starc (29) in an eighth-wicket stand of 51 until Smith was run out by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's direct hit.
The innings came to an end shortly thereafter as both Starc and Jason Behrendorff departed in quick succession.
