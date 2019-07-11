starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

11 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: England Thrash Australia to Reach First Final in 27 Years

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: England Thrash Australia to Reach First Final in 27 Years

An aggressive half-century from Jason Roy saw England inflict an eight-wicket defeat on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11).

Roy led the way with a 65-ball 85 that set the tone for the run chase and anything apart from an England win never looked in doubt after his blistering knock.

Roy and partner Jonny Bairstow started aggressively and the two had brought up their half-century stand by the end of 10 overs.

But things kicked into the next gear after the 15th over. Steve Smith came on to bowl as Australia experimented in search of a wicket.

The now part-time leg-spinner was smashed for three consecutive sixes by Roy, who had also greeted Nathan Lyon’s arrival at the crease with a big six.

Bairstow eventually departed for 34 when Mitchell Starc trapped him plumb and he even wasted a review, which showed three reds.

Yet Roy went on undeterred and brought up his half-century. New man Joe Root also started aggressively, with England showing their intent despite being in a comfortable position.

Roy missed out on a century though as he was given out when umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave him out caught behind down the leg side. He refused to walk for a bit and replays confirmed that he didn’t edge it.

He eventually walked off but not without mouthing a few choice words while departing.

Root and skipper Eoin Morgan took things slow initially but both rotated the strike well and found the boundary whenever possible.

The two eventually put together an unbeaten 79-run stand to book a date with New Zealand at Lord’s come Sunday (July 14).

Earlier, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid each took three wickets as Australia were bowled out with an over to spare.

Woakes struck twice early on at his Warwickshire home ground as Australia slumped to 14-3 after winning the toss.

Australia's prolific opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch, as well as Peter Handscomb, were all back in the pavilion by the seventh over.

Warner, who walked out to boos because of his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, returned to even louder jeers after being dismissed for nine.

Smith, who was also given a 12-month ban for his part in the incident, was given a similar greeting when he made his way to the wicket.

Smith and Alex Carey steadied the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 103 before leg-spinner Rashid (3-54) struck twice in five balls.

Australia wicketkeeper Carey, who scored 46, had his helmet knocked off by a Jofra Archer bouncer and required several minutes of on-field treatment.

With his head swathed in a bandage, Carey resumed his innings but in sight of a fifty, he hoisted Rashid straight to substitute fielder James Vince at deep midwicket.

Australia continued to lose wickets but Smith received good support from Starc (29) in an eighth-wicket stand of 51 until Smith was run out by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's direct hit.

The innings came to an end shortly thereafter as both Starc and Jason Behrendorff departed in quick succession.

chris woakesEngland vs AustraliaEngland vs Australia semifinalicc world cup 2019jason royJofra Archersteve smith

Related stories

England vs Australia | Jason Roy Irate After Umpiring Gaffe Ends Innings
Cricketnext Staff | July 11, 2019, 9:47 PM IST

England vs Australia | Jason Roy Irate After Umpiring Gaffe Ends Innings

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more