England vs West Indies: Roy Suffers Injury Blow During Clash Against West Indies

England’s opening batsman Jason Roy was forced to leave the field during the home team’s ICC World Cup 2019 clash against West Indies after he suffered a hamstring injury while fielding.
Roy, who had hit 153 in England’s last match against Bangladesh at Cardiff, looked in pain right after chasing the ball in the outfield while the West Indies batsmen took a single.
In the interval, England captain Eoin Morgan said that Roy was being assessed for tightness in his left hamstring. He was replaced in the field by James Vince, who is currently the only back-up batsman in the England squad.
Jason Roy will not field for the rest of this innings due to tightness in his left hamstring.He will therefore not be able to bat until No.7 on the batting card.
Jason Roy will not field for the rest of this innings due to tightness in his left hamstring.
He will therefore not be able to bat until No.7 on the batting card.
Scorecard: https://t.co/P6CEdZwo8X pic.twitter.com/YRAtvF645r
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2019
Roy has been opening the batting alongside Jonny Bairstow and Vince could be in line for a start in England’s last match should Roy not recover in time. Moeen Ali, who has been excluded from the team for the second match running could also be in contention to come back into the team.
