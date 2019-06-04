starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'

Reuters |June 4, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
Melbourne: English crowds are "stupid" to jeer David Warner at the Cricket World Cup as it will only fire him up, the Australian batsman's manager James Erskine has said.

Warner, who has returned to the side following a 12-month ban for ball-tampering, was booed by the crowd during Australia's opening match against Pakistan in Bristol but struck an unbeaten 89 and was named man-of-the-match.

"I am English. Where the Poms are stupid is that it is actually going to encourage him. It will actually help him. The fact of the matter is, you concentrate, he won't want to fail, he got 89," Erskine said in comments published by Fairfax Media.

"They will learn very smartly that they are dealing with someone who has got the powers of concentration and his willpower, it's no different from a Steve Waugh or a Nick Faldo. That's exactly what will happen here."

While former captain Steve Smith and test opener Cameron Bancroft -- the other players punished for ball-tampering -- have given media interviews about the Cape Town scandal, Warner has declined to comment publicly.

He has dodged media interviews at the World Cup, barring a mandatory comment on-field with the host broadcaster after claiming the man-of-the-match award.

Erskine defended Warner's silence.

"There is no point talking. What's he going to talk about?

"I think that policy will work ... if he (Warner) goes and gets a ton against England or somebody like that, people will want to a chat to him about his play.

"As I have said before, these guys (Warner and Smith) have taken a hit for a lot of other people and they paid their fine.

"They now basically have got to go out and play well and it looks as if they are going to play well."

Australia next face West Indies in Nottingham on Thursday.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
