starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 5:BAN VS SA

live
BAN BAN
SA SA

The Oval, London

2 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Eoin Morgan Excited by Archer-Wood Pace Partnership

AFP |June 2, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Eoin Morgan Excited by Archer-Wood Pace Partnership

England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side's second World Cup match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The way Pakistan's batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.

But given World Cup hosts and favourites England started their campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, they may decide to stick with a winning formula rather, than bring Wood in alongside fellow 90 mph plus paceman Jofra Archer.

"I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers," Morgan told reporters at Trent Bridge on Sunday. "We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up.

"If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

But Morgan was well aware of the attraction of an Archer-Wood partnership.

"It is exciting. It's like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls -- it might happen and if it does that would be awesome."

England have twice set world records for the highest score in a one-day international at Nottinghamshire's headquarters -- posting 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 before closing in on the 500 barrier with 481 for six against world champions Australia last year.

"To get something near that you need to play unbelievably well," said Morgan. "It starts with the very basics with getting yourself into an innings and each batter starting and trying to establish a partnership."

England's final series before the World Cup saw them whitewash Pakistan 4-0. The 1992 Word Cup champions then suffered their 11th straight loss in a completed ODI against on Friday against the West Indies.

But having seen his England side beaten by eventual tournament winners Pakistan in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in Cardiff, Morgan was taking nothing for granted.

"We're preparing for Pakistan at their best," the Dubliner insisted.

"Only two years ago they were the best side in the Champions Trophy, they turned us over, they turned India over. We'll be preparing as best we can for their A-game."

eng vs pakEnglandEngland vs Pakistaneoin morganicc world cup 2019

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Need Only 10 Good Balls: Mahmood Not Bothered by Record-setting Pitch
Cricketnext Staff | June 2, 2019, 9:15 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Need Only 10 Good Balls: Mahmood Not Bothered by Record-setting Pitch

ICC World Cup 2019 | Good to Have Amir Back in Form: Sarfaraz
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 10:10 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Good to Have Amir Back in Form: Sarfaraz

Young Fan Recreates Ben Stokes’ Single-handed Catch
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 4:41 PM IST

Young Fan Recreates Ben Stokes’ Single-handed Catch

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more