ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Sustains 'Small Flake Fracture', Expected to be Fit for Opener

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 1:35 AM IST
England captain Eoin Morgan sustained a small flake fracture to his left index finger, but is expected to be fit for the World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa on May 30 at the Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that Morgan was hurt during catching drills in a practice session on Friday (May 24), ahead of their warm-up game against Australia in Southampton on Saturday. Morgan was taken to hospital for precautionary x-rays, which revealed the injury.

He will not be fit for the warm-up clash against Australia.







An important injury update from @eoinmorgan16! #CWC19


Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire’s ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business. Root will join the team for the warm-up game on Saturday for which they are likely to field 12 players.

Morgan became England captain in 2015 and has been key in lifting the side to the top of the ODI rankings. The 32-year-old has played 222 ODI’s and averages 39.64, with 12 tons and 45 half centuries to his name.

Morgan led England to a 4-0 series victory over Pakistan despite missing the fourth ODI through suspension for a slow over-rate.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
