ICC World Cup 2019 | Excited to Have Warner Back in the Group: Starc

Warner, returning the Australian squad after a one year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, has been in the form of his life for Sunrisers Hyderabad having scored 692 runs in 12 innings which included a century and eight half-centuries. With the World Cup set to get underway in less than a month's time, Starc was hopeful Warner will carry his IPL form into the quadrennial event as well.
"I've seen some of the highlights and some of the scores and he's been on fire over there along with Steve, so that's great for him, great for the group," Starc said. "He's a world-class player, we're excited to have him back in the group and hopefully he can continue that form into the World Cup."
Starc further insisted that there was no bad blood between Warner and Steve Smith and the rest of the teammates following the ball-tampering saga declaring "it's all rosy".
Belinda Clark, CA's interim high performance manager and Tim Ford, CA leadership consultant recently held a meeting with Starc, Warner, Smith and Josh Hazlewood ahead of Australia's World Cup preparation camp. Starc said the meeting was more about the team and how they were shaping and nothing in particular about Smith and Warner.
"The meeting I was involved in with Steve, Dave and Josh Hazlewood, along with Tim Ford and Belinda Clark, 95% was not about Dave and Steve and the group," Starc said.
"It was more about where the team was going. There wasn't anything spoken about those two in particular, it was more the team and what we are focussed on moving forward. I'm sure it was similar to the group meeting they had over in the UAE. We have another meeting this afternoon and I am sure it will be brought up there. But it's all rosy."
Defending champions Australia get their World Cup started on June 1 against Afghanistan.
First Published: May 3, 2019, 12:30 PM IST