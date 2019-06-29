ICC World Cup 2019: Expected Batsmen to Make Use of a Good Start: Karunaratne

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was left to rue the batting unit’s inability to make use of a good start and rotate the strike as his side slumped to defeat against South Africa in Durham on Friday.
In what was a must win game for the Lankans, they were dismissed for a paltry 203, before Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis inspired the Proteas to a nine-wicket win.
Sri Lanka, who beat England last week and must now win their remaining games to have any chance of making the semis, started well with Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando, but however no one could keep that up.
“It was a must win game for us, it was a pretty good wicket and we couldn't get a good total on the board," he said.
“I think the disappointing thing was Avishka and Kusal batted really well, but we couldn’t rotate and there were a lot of dot balls. Those are the main things why we ended up with 200 runs.”
The captain, who had a horror day with the bat after being dismissed first ball, conceded that his side had much to learn from the Proteas.
Sri Lanka are back in action here on Monday against the West Indies and need two wins from two to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
“Faf did a great job, he put all the fielders in the right places, made us go for big shots," added Karunaratne
“After the powerplay until the 27th over, they only put two fielders outside and put good pressure on us.
“We were going for the big shots and that’s why wickets were falling.
“The wicket was getting better and better in the later part.
“If you get a start you have to go for a big one. Faf and Hashim batted really well in a tough period then when you get set, you have to keep batting and batting.
“Once they were set they didn’t go for big shots, they kept rotating the strike. That’s what I expect from my batsmen."
Seamer Nuwan Pradeep is suffering from chicken pox but Karunaratne is still feeling confident.
“We have to win our two matches, compete really well,” he says. “We have to work hard at the batting, bowling and every department and do well in those matches.”
