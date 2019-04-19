In Numbers | Experience Saves Hashim Amla’s Spot Despite Wretched Form

Loading...
His batting average places him at Number 8 amongst all batsmen with a minimum of 2000 runs in ODI cricket.
From his debut in 2008 till the end of 2017, Amla had a batting average of 51.25 – the fourth-highest in this period after AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. 26 of his 27 ODI hundreds came in this time-frame and he scored at a high strike rate of 89.21.
He averaged in excess of 70 in 2010 (75.57) and 2012 (84.75) and has scored more than 1000 in a year on two occasions too – 2010 and 2015.
But suddenly his fortunes dwindled since 2018.
Amongst the 48 batsmen who have scored at least 500 ODI runs since 2018, Amla languishes at number 37! He has scored just 529 runs in 16 innings at an average of 35.26 in this period with just one hundred and 3 fifties. He has as many as 7 scores of below-20 in this time-frame.
That is how drastic the fall has been for Amla in this time-period.
Amla averages more than 50 in six of the 11 years he has played a minimum of 10 ODIs in a calendar year. In 2009 and 2011, he averages between 40 and 50 while in only two other years – 2013 and 2016 – does he average between 35 and 40.
2018 was the only year in which his average dropped to below 30. Amla scored just 315 runs in 11 innings at a shocking average of 28.63 with just two fifties in the calendar year. With the exception of Aiden Markram, Amla’s average was the lowest for a South African batsman in the calendar year.
Amla has been in poor form in Test cricket too with just 699 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 26.88. He has registered 6 fifties in the 28 innings in this period but could not convert them into a single three-digit score.
Amla’s problem of a lack of big scores – something he almost got at will till 2017 - is hurting South Africa who haven’t been at their best since the retirement of De Villiers.
He showed glimpses of return to some sort of form in the ODI home series against Pakistan in January where he registered a hundred and a fifty.
However, Amla has scored just 195 runs in his last 12 innings (including Tests, ODIs, T20 and LIST A cricket) at a dismal average of 16.25. He has 5 scores of below-10 in this period and just one half-century.
South Africa have gone on experience and trust and given their veteran a last chance to find some inspiration from the past and revive his career.
It is Amla’s turn now to repay this faith.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 7:24 PM IST